Hischier scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Hischier has three goals over his last six games after going 13 contests over the bulk of December without scoring. The 27-year-old center is still looking to improve his consistency, and he has just two multi-point efforts since the start of December, so he hasn't been very explosive either. He's up to 13 goals, 33 points, 120 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 36 hits and a minus-6 rating over 45 outings this season, mainly in a top-line role.