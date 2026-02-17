Hischier scored a goal and added two assists in Switzerland's 3-0 win over Italy in Olympic qualification round action Tuesday.

The Devils center set up Philipp Kurashev for what proved to be the game-winner just 79 seconds into the first period, then helped provide insurance tallies on two Swiss power plays. Hischier's own third-period goal was his first of the tournament, and through four games he's produced four points. He'll likely need to come up big again if Switzerland's going to have a chance of upsetting Finland in the quarterfinals Wednesday.