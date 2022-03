Hischier (lower body) will not participate in Thursday's game against Winnipeg, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Hischier will miss a second-consecutive game while dealing with a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old has averaged 19:36 of ice time -- 3:39 during the power play -- and generated five points over his last five appearances. He will set his sights on returning for Saturday's game versus Anaheim.