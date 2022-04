Graves (face) is not expected back in the lineup against Vegas on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

While Graves is set to miss his second straight game due to his facial injury, the fact that he was back practicing with the team is certainly a step in the right direction. Once cleared to play, Graves should retake his spot in the lineup but shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of offensive production considering he has just two points in his last 11 outings.