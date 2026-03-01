Salminen scored twice in the University of Denver's 4-1 win over Arizona State University on Saturday.

Salminen has a strong case for weekly honors in the NCHC after a four-goal, five-point effort over two games against ASU. He's up to nine goals and 26 points through 35 outings this season. The 22-year-old is now just two points shy of matching his total from 44 contests a year ago, but he hasn't taken another large step forward in 2025-26 as he did in 2024-25 when he transferred to Denver from UConn.