Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday that Noesen (groin) is not close to returning to action, according to Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site.

Noesen returned to practice Friday in a regular jersey after missing all of training camp. The Devils are hoping the 32-year-old will be ready for the start of the season Thursday, but that is in doubt at this time.

