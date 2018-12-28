Hall (lower body) won't play Saturday against Carolina, Devils radio play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

Hall will miss a second straight game Saturday, but he's still considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury, which suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Monday against the Canucks. The Devils and fantasy owners will both hope that ends up being the case, as Hall's been highly productive when healthy this season, racking up 11 goals and 37 points in 33 appearances.