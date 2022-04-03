Sharangovich scored three goals, one short-handed, in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The second-year winger led the Devils to a 6-2 lead heading into the second intermission, but somehow the team let the win slip through their fingers. The hat trick was the first of Sharangovich's career and also gave him a new career with 19 goals on the season. He's been particularly productive lately, racking up six goals and 11 points over the last 12 games.