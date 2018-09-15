Dmitrii Sergeev: Waived by Blues

The Blues placed Sergeev on waivers Saturday for the purposes of termination, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnetreports.

Sergeev showed up at training camp out of shape and it appears to have really struck a chord with the coaching staff and organization. If unclaimed through waivers, the 22-year-old blueliner would be free to sign with another club that is willing to take a chance on him.

Our Latest Stories