Caggiula didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks, which means he'll hit the open market Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Caggiula was a solid role player for Chicago last season, picking up 15 points while dishing out 81 hits in 40 contests, but the Hawks are in a crunch cap-wise, so he'll end up being a casualty of their lack of cash. The 26-year-old winger won't have any trouble finding a new landing spot once free agency opens Friday.