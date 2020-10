Hunt did not receive a qualifying offer from the Panthers and will become a UFA on Friday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Hunt has 63 games of NHL experience across three seasons, but the B.C. native has just 15 points in his career. He also managed 29 points in 35 outings with AHL Springfield in 2019-20. The physical 24-year-old winger may be able to earn a two-way contract for the upcoming season and could fill a bottom-six role in the NHL.