Killorn notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Killorn helped out on Jackson LaCombe's opening goal in the first period and Olen Zellweger's overtime tally. The goal drought is up to 17 games for Killorn, but he provided four assists over his last seven outings. He'll continue to see mostly middle-six minutes with some power-play time. The 36-year-old has a total of seven points with 33 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating over 19 appearances this season.