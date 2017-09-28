Anaheim placed Tropp on waivers Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The 28-year-old forward has only appeared in one NHL contest since 2015-16, so he wasn't considered a serious contender to make the Ducks' Opening Night roster. If he goes unclaimed, Tropp will be assigned to AHL San Diego, where he'll likely remain for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign.