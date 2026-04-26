Clara has been recalled from AHL San Diego by the Ducks, per the AHL transaction log.

With AHL San Diego officially eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs, the Ducks will likely start to call some guys up to serve as their Black Aces. Clara appears to be one of those players. The 21-year-old spent much of the season on loan to the SHL's Brynas IF, but he returned to North America in time to make three regular-season starts and also both of San Diego's playoff games.