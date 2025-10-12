Schock scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Michigan's 5-1 win over Providence College on Friday.

Schock wasn't able to get on the scoresheet in Saturday's 3-1 win for the Wolverines. The 18-year-old defenseman has three points over his first three NCAA games after putting up a decent 37 points in 66 games with the US NTDP and 17 points in 27 games during USHL play. There's offense in his game, but as a smaller defenseman, it could be tough for him to round out his game enough to help in the NHL eventually. The Wisconsin native was picked 101st overall by the Ducks in 2025.