LaCombe provided two assists, took three shots on net and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Bruins.
LaCombe took no time getting back into the swing of things after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Both of his assists were in the first period on goals scored by Trevor Zegras and Frank Vatrano. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to 17 assists, 28 points, 101 shots on goal and 83 blocks across 48 games this season. LaCombe is already having a career year and has become a staple for Anaheim's top defensive pairing. With many of the league's best defensemen battling injuries, LaCombe is a top waiver wire target on the blue line in all formats.
