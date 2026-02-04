Trouba scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Trouba has two goals, five assists, 25 shots on net, 15 hits and 32 blocked shots over his last 11 outings. His tally late in the second period put the Ducks ahead 2-0, and their momentum carried over into the third. Trouba is up to nine goals, 25 points, 110 shots, 100 hits, 110 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 55 outings overall as a consistent top-four blueliner. He's in a contract year, which may explain some of his uptick in production.