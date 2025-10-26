default-cbs-image
Trouba scored a goal in a 4-3 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

He fired a slap shot from the right circle past Jonas Johansson to the short side to tie the game 1-1 early in the second period. Trouba already has five points (two goals, three assists) in eight games this season, and they have all come on his current three-game streak. Last season, Trouba had just eight points in 53 games with the Ducks, and his two goals already exceed his entire total (one) between the Rangers and Ducks.

