Harkins logged two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

This performance ended a 12-game slump for Harkins. He was scratched three times in that span, and he'll have to fend off Ryan Strome for playing time moving forward. Harkins is at three goals, five points, 21 shots on net, 86 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 31 outings this season. He continues to primarily play in a bottom-six role when in the lineup.