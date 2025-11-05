Harkins scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Panthers.

This was Harkins' third appearance in the last four games. He missed nearly three weeks to begin the season due to an upper-body injury, but he's become a regular in the lineup due to the absences of Mikael Granlund (lower body) and Ryan Strome (upper body). Harkins has registered four shots on net, 11 hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over three outings while playing on the fourth line.