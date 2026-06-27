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Ducks' Jayden Kurtz: Surprise Round 2 selection

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kurtz was the 45th overall pick by Anaheim in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

This pick is a bit of a surprise given the fact Kurtz's was the No. 61 ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. A tall (6-foot-3), mobile rearguard, Kurtz split last season between USHL Chicago and Rogers High School in Minnesota. His offensive game remains a work in progress, but the size/speed combination is legitimate. Kurtz is slated to play one more season in the USHL before shipping off to the University of Wisconsin in the fall of 2027.

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