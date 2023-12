Gibson is expected to start in Saturday's home game against Colorado, per Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.

The Avalanche rank third offensively this year with 3.73 goals per game, so Gibson is being handed an unenviable task as the opposing goaltender. He has been struggling lately too, posting a mark of 0-6-0 with a 3.59 GAA and an .878 save percentage over his last seven outings. Through 16 contests overall in 2023-24, Gibson has a 4-10-0 record, 2.81 GAA and .906 save percentage.