Gibson allowed two goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

This was the first time in eight starts he's allowed less than three goals. The Ducks didn't have a lead at any point in regulation, but John Klingberg's late equalizer and Ryan Strome's overtime tally were enough to help Gibson earn his third win of the year. The 29-year-old netminder is at 3-8-1 with a 4.23 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 12 starts. The Ducks begin a three-game road trip Thursday in Winnipeg.