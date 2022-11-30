Klingberg (lower body) didn't travel with the Ducks to Dallas on Wednesday, according to Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register.

That would seem to rule Klingberg out for Thursday's contest against the Stars. It's still possible that Klingberg will join the Ducks in Minnesota for Saturday's game. For now though, the 30-year-old defenseman is skating back home. He has a goal and eight points in 20 games this season while averaging 22:58 of ice time. He's missed three straight contests because of the injury.