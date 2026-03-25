Carlsson provided two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Carlsson helped out on a Mikael Granlund tally in the second period and Troy Terry's empty-netter late in the third. This was Carlsson's second two-assist effort in a row, giving him three goals and five helpers over his last five contests. The Swedish center is up to the 60-point mark for the first time in his three-year career, and he's added 153 shots on net, 31 PIM, 20 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 59 appearances.