Carlsson scored a goal on two shots, added three assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Carlsson's tally came at even strength, but he had a helper on Troy Terry's shorthanded goal and empty-netter and also assisted a Chris Kreider power-play marker. The 20-year-old Carlsson has three goals and six assists during his five-game point streak. The Swedish center is up to five tallies, 10 helpers, 27 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 10 appearances. This is a breakout season in the making for the second-overall pick from 2023.