Carlsson notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Carlsson helped out on a Pavel Mintyukov tally in the first period. The 19-year-old Carlsson is still in a goal drought that is now at 17 games, but he's provided a solid eight assists in that span. The rookie center has 21 points, 69 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-6 rating through 34 contests while seeing top-line usage.