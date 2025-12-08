Ducks' Leo Carlsson: Nets two goals in big win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlsson scored two goals, including one on the power play, and fired four shots on net in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Carlsson tallied late in the second period and early in the third to leave his mark on this blowout win. He had gone two games without a point following the end of a seven-game point streak. The 20-year-old remains highly productive on the Ducks' top line, racking up 16 goals, 38 points (11 on the power play), 76 shots on net, 23 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 29 appearances. He's four goals and seven points shy of matching his totals from 76 outings in 2024-25.
