Carlsson scored two goals, including one on the power play, and fired four shots on net in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Carlsson tallied late in the second period and early in the third to leave his mark on this blowout win. He had gone two games without a point following the end of a seven-game point streak. The 20-year-old remains highly productive on the Ducks' top line, racking up 16 goals, 38 points (11 on the power play), 76 shots on net, 23 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 29 appearances. He's four goals and seven points shy of matching his totals from 76 outings in 2024-25.