Carlsson notched an assist in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Carlsson set up an Alex Killorn tally late in the second period. The helper was Carlsson's fourth in the last seven games, but he has not scored since returning from a knee injury in mid-January, a span of 14 games. The 19-year-old center is up to 22 points, 72 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-9 rating through 37 outings. Despite the lack of goals, he remains in a top-line role.