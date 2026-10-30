Carlsson produced three power-play assists and five shots on goal in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Sabres.

This was Carlsson's fourth multi-point effort in his last five games. He helped the Ducks converted on three of their four power-play opportunities, assisting twice on goals by Cutter Gauthier as well as once on a Mikael Granlund tally. Carlsson is up to four goals, 14 helpers, 19 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 13 appearances this season. He's already earned 12 power-play points this year, six shy of matching his total with the man advantage from all of 2025-26.