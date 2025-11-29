Carlsson scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings.

The 20-year-old center continued his breakout campaign, tying the game at 4-4 inside the final two minutes of the third period by rattling home a feed from behind the net by Jackson LaCombe. Carlsson extended his current point streak to five games with the performance, and on the season he's erupted for 13 goals and 33 points in just 24 games, tying him with Connor Bedard for fourth place in the early race for the Art Ross Trophy.