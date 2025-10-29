Carlsson scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers.

Both points came in the second period, with Carlsson's second career shortie opening the scoring on the night. The 20-year-old was the only Ducks shooter to squander his shootout attempt, but it was still another strong performance from the second overall pick in the 2023 Draft. Carlsson's gotten onto the scoresheet in seven of the last eight games, compiling four goals and 11 points over that stretch, including four helpers with the man advantage.