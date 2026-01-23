Dostal is set to start on the road against Seattle on Friday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Dostal has won his past four games while stopping 109 of 116 shots (.940 save percentage). It's a good stretch in what has been an underwhelming campaign for him overall. Dostal has a 17-12-2 record, 3.04 GAA and .894 save percentage in 33 outings this season. Seattle is 2-4-2 over its past eight games to drop to 22-18-9 overall, but the Kraken are coming off a 4-1 victory over the Islanders on Wednesday.