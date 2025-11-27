McTavish scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

McTavish has two goals and two assists over his last four outings. The 22-year-old center is up to five goals and 15 points through 23 contests overall. He's added 32 PIM, 39 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-1 rating. McTavish's playing style is well-suited to top-six minutes, where he can use his compete level to win battles all over the ice, and it's paying off this year as the Ducks' team offense has taken a step forward.