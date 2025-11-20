McTavish logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

McTavish set up goals by Radko Gudas and Ryan Strome in this contest. This ended a four-game slump for McTavish, and it was his first multi-point effort since Oct. 11 versus the Sharks. The 22-year-old center is up to three goals, 10 helpers, 30 shots on net, 21 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 20 appearances as the Ducks' main second-line center.