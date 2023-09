McTavish (upper body) took part in practice Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

McTavish skated between Nikita Nesterenko and Zack Kassian, who is attending training camp on a professional tryout, during Tuesday's session. The 20-year-old McTavish appears to be good to go after sitting out the beginning of camp due to injury. He accounted for 17 goals and 43 points in 80 games during his rookie campaign in 2022-23.