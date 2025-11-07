McTavish scored an empty-net goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Stars.

McTavish continues to provide consistency form the second line with four points over his last three games. The 22-year-old is up to three goals, 10 points, 23 shots on net, 17 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 13 appearances. McTavish offers a little grit in addition to a fair amount of offense, making him a solid fantasy option for category coverage.