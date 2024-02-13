McTavish (upper body) will be back in the lineup versus Montreal on Tuesday, per NHL.com.

McTavish is back after missing just one game due to his upper-body issue. While the 21-year-old center is stuck in a five-game goal drought, he did manage to generate three assists and eight shots over that stretch. In addition to retaking his top-six role, McTavish should be in line for a spot with the No. 1 power-play unit.