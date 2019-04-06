Ducks' Max Jones: Shuttles back to AHL
Jones was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Saturday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
The Ducks were the first NHL team to finish up the regular season, so Jones will continue honing his craft with the Gulls. Anaheim's first-round (24th overall) pick from the 2016 draft produced two goals and three assists through 30 games as a rookie this season. He should be a dynasty stash in a variety of formats, and even owners in redraft leagues should view him as a late-round sleeper for 2019-20.
