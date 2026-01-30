Read scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Niagara's 6-3 win over Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday.

Read, a third-round pick of the Ducks in 2025, has struggled mightily this season. He has just 11 points over 42 appearances this season, including nine points in 32 contests since he was traded to Niagara from London back in October. Read's lack of offense is a significant concern -- he has 26 points in 45 appearances with London in the 2024-25 regular season.