Warren notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Warren has earned two helpers over his first four NHL games. He has also supplied three shots on net, six hits, five blocked and a plus-2 rating. His strong work so far was rewarded with a promotion to the top pairing Friday, which saw him log 24:12 of ice time while skating with Jackson LaCombe. Warren is more of a deep-league target at this point in fantasy, but he could pop if he sticks in the top four.