Dionicio signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Ducks on Friday.

Dionicio was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. In 60 OHL games with Saginaw and Windsor this season, he racked up 25 goals, 73 points and 108 PIM. He later added 17 points in 17 postseason appearances. Dionicio should spend next year with AHL San Diego with his eyes on an NHL debut in the relatively near future.