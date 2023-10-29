Johnston logged an assist and five PIM in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Johnston fought former Duck Nicolas Deslauriers in the first period, and then added an assist on a Brett Leason tally in the third. With two helpers over the last three games, Johnston has been more involved on offense than he usually is. The 29-year-old winger has added 14 PIM, five shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating through eight contests.