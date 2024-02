Terry scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Terry tied the game with 1:01 left in regulation, and he set up Frank Vatrano's tally in overtime on the rush. With a six-game point streak rolling, the All-Star break comes at an inopportune time for Terry. He has four goals and six assists during his streak, giving him 15 tallies, 37 points, 118 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 47 appearances.