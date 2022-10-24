Terry notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Terry's offense had gone quiet this week recently with no points in two games entering Sunday. He changed that by setting up Trevor Zegras' goal in the first period. Terry has been a bright spot among the Ducks' forwards with three goals, four assists, 16 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through six contests, pushing aside concerns his breakout last year was a fluke. The 25-year-old should continue to thrive while seeing top-six minutes and plenty of power-play time.