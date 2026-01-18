Husso stopped 17 of 18 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Husso had lost his last three NHL outings, but he was sharp against the Kings in this one. Adrian Kempe's power-play tally in the second period was all he let in en route to the win. Husso is up to 6-4-1 with a 3.08 GAA and an .888 save percentage. He's filling the backup role while Petr Mrazek (lower body) is out, though Husso's had the better numbers of the two this season. In any case, expect Lukas Dostal to start Monday at home versus the Rangers.