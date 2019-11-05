Erik Kallgren: Waived unconditionally

Kallgren was designated for unconditional waivers Tuesday, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports, which will terminate his contract.

Kallgren has played in just five games this season, two with AHL Tucson and three in the ECHL for the Rapid City Rush. While his numbers have been decent, a .967 save percentage in the AHL and .924 in the ECHL, the 23-year-old netminder likely wasn't expecting to be dropped down to the ECHL after coming over from Sweden. Selected by the Coyotes in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft, the netminder figures to rejoin a team in his homeland and likely has played his last game in North America.