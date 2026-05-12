Belchetz has committed to Michigan State ahead of the 2026-27 season, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Belchetz was ranked as the ninth-best North American skater ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft by Central Scouting and will likely go in the first round. With OHL Windsor this past year, the 18-year-old winger recorded 34 goals and 25 assists. With all the turnover for the Spartans this summer, Belchetz could be in line for significant minutes and a power-play role.