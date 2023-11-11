Mangiapane logged an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Mangiapane set up Nikita Zadorov's second-period marker to spark the Flames' comeback. This was Mangiapane's first game back after he sat out suspended for one contest for cross-checking Seattle's Jared McCann last Saturday. Through 12 appearances, Mangiapane has eight points, 17 shots on net, 12 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-2 rating. That suspension was the first time he'd been out of the Flames' lineup since Oct. 20, 2019.