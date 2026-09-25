Jones was placed on waivers by the Flames on Friday for the purpose of assignment to AHL Calgary.

Jones has seen some time at the NHL level in each of the last two seasons, most recently recording a goal, two assists, 58 hits and 11 blocked shots while averaging 8:50 of ice time across 28 regular-season appearances with the Wild. He joined the Flames on a one-year, two-way contract during the offseason and will begin the year in the minors if he clears waivers, but he could provide depth for the NHL club if the team deals with injuries at some point during the 2026-27 campaign.